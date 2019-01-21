Why Cheat India Box Office Collections Day 3: A Major Flop Over The Weekend Itself

Why Cheat India Box Office Collections Day 3: It had a disastrous weekend at the Box Office, what with mere 6.45 crore coming in. Ideally, these should have been the Day 1 collections for the film to have some sort of a chance to make profits. With Sunday collections being restrictive to only 2.64 crores, what has happened is indeed shocking.

Thankfully there is Uri – The Surgical Strike doing quite well at the Box Office otherwise one would have again attributed the January release of the film for which its failure. Clearly, it is not the day of release but the content that has proven to be a spoilsport here as audiences have totally rejected the take that director Soumik Sen wanted to bring on the big screen.

The film will now struggle to have a first week of 10 crore and this is where the lifetime numbers would come to a close as well. Though Emraan Hashmi has seen hits and flops over last decade and a half, Why Cheat India is indeed hurtful since it is his production and moreover not really a bad film as it is being made out to be.

Other three new releases of the week – Fraud Saiyaan, Bombairiya and Rangeela Raja have all turned out to be disasters as well and now one waits to see when do these find a digital premier in time to come.

