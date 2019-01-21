Kangana Ranaut In A Single Line SLAMS Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro!

Kangana Ranaut, the queen of Bollywood, never shies away from saying what’s in her heart. She’s not from the ones who hold the thoughts to her heart. She’s all set to face a clash at the box office with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She will be seen clashing with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray – a biopic of politician Balasaheb Thackeray.

When the trailer of Manikarnika was out, it received praises from all corners. From the lavish sets to the fierce avatar of Kangana Ranaut, it was the talk of the town. But along with us, there were few people who picked some similarities in the film. The major one was the dialogue on which the trailer ends, Manikarnika ends with Kangana Ranaut saying, “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva”

It was compared to a similar dialogue on which, coincidentally, Mohenjo Daro‘s trailer also ends on. It’s dialogue mouthed by Hrithik is, “Antar hai maham. Tujhe Mohenjo Daro pe raj karna hai, aur mujhe seva.”

Kangana Ranaut was asked about the same in an interview, with Mumbai Mirror. She had a blunt reply regarding the same, “Who has seen that film? Let’s not even get there.” Now, this is what Kangana Ranaut is known for – straight and in-your-face.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie is slated to release on January 25.

