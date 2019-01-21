Total Dhamaal Trailer EXCLUSIVE Details – From GRAND Sets To Top-Notch VFX!

Total Dhamaal trailer is all set to launch today and we’ve some exclusive details about the same. A source close to us has watched the trailer and it has revealed some very interesting details about it. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles, the movie is releasing on 22nd February.

Our source, who has watched it, says, “The trailer, as the international ones, will start with the intriguing highlights for the first 5-8 seconds. This is a level up as far as the comedy is concerned. Dhamaal was all about raw comedy but this one will also take the help of grand and lavish sets to escalate the experience.”

The source also revealed certain details about characters played by Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the film. It adds, “Anil Kapoor’s character is a Gujarati and Madhuri Dixit is playing a Marathi lady. This is a ‘nok-jhok’ kind of couple. Apart from them, the VFX done is top-notch & the sets are as grand as it can get. This will not just be your run-of-the-mill comedy, it’s going to be a good-looking one too.”

According to the source, the trailer’s duration is approximately 2 minutes 50 seconds. Now, we will reserve our thoughts till the trailer drops but this definitely boosts up wait for it.

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of successful franchise Dhamaal.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.

The film was earlier scheduled to release last year on December 7 but the makers of the film postponed the release date of the film.

