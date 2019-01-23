Inspired by Uri: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam To Do An Action Film?

Over the years, Yami Gautam has dabbled in a variety of roles in Hindi cinema and is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kriti Kulhari. Yami for the first time portrayed the role of an intelligence officer on screen in this high octane action packed drama inspired by real-life incidents.

Post the release, both the film and Yami herself has received an overwhelming response for the character she played on screen. Fans across the world took to social media and even wrote to her personally that looking at Uri, they are now looking forward to seeing Yami play a full-fledged action-oriented character.

Given the inspiration from URI and requests pouring in from her fans across the globe, Yami is now looking in to do an action film donning the hat of an action star. Not many actresses delve into doing a full-fledged action film that involves them performing stunts. Here Yami after doing the film URI is so heavily inspired by the entire plot and action scenes is now geared up tightening her belts to do an action movie and performing her own stunts.

Speaking about it, her spokesperson said, “Yami has been a fan of superhero films especially Wonder Woman. After her stint of aggression as Pallavi, she really wants to push and do a full-fledged action film. She is always looking for something which can push her limit as an actor and performer and she can wow her audience with something they have never seen or even imagined her to do. Yami feels inspired with URI to take on a challenge to essay the role of an action star. She is currently is very excited to see the kind of opportunities that are coming her way and she’s most excited to dabble in the action genre and essay a central action-oriented character soon”.

