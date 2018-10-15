Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior: Saif Ali Khan To Play Antagonist In This Ajay Devgn Starrer

Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior have gone on the floor recently, with the Singham actor sharing the posts of Mahurat shot. It is the most ambitious project of Ajay, which is also being co-produced by him (Ajay Devgn Films) along with Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. Recently, the talks were doing rounds about Saif Ali Khan collaborating for this periodical drama and now as per the latest reports, it’s been confirmed.

The actor is all set to reunite with Ajay after almost a gap of 12 years. Saif and Ajay were seen together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara, way back in 2006. Recently in a talk with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his character and collaboration with Ajay Devgn in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay plays the leading man, Saif will be seen as the anti-hero. Confirming the same in recent reports, Saif said, “Let’s just call him an anti-hero. It’s a cool part and I’ve have already started shooting.”

Speaking of the film, Saif Ali Khan went on to describe Taanaji as a huge screen extravaganza that falls more on the lines of Baahubali (in terms of grandeur) in 3D. Saif also believes that this is the right genre that Ajay has chosen to work with considering its patriotic and heroic theme. Saif asserted that this theme will indeed resonate with the audience, especially the kids. He also spoke about his equation with Ajay Devgn wherein he appreciated his co-actor for his outlook towards life.

Currently, Nawab of Bollywood is geared up for his upcoming film on Mumbai Stock Market, Baazaar, which is slated to release on 26th October.