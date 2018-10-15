MeToo: Action Director Sham Kaushal Accused For Sexual Misconduct; Issues Apology

#MeToo movement has finally hit India and thanks to Tanushree Dutta for being the pioneer of the movement. It continues to expose Bollywood’s underbelly of sexual misconduct. The movement has gained momentum over last three weeks, which exposed some renowned celebrity names like Nana Patekar, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath and Sajid Khan. Now, the latest name to get added to the list is Sham Kaushal, Bollywood action director and father of Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, a woman named Nameeta Prakash has accused Sham Kaushal of sexual misconduct during the outdoor shoot of a film. Reportedly, Nameeta has worked as an assistant director in films such as Manorama Six Feet Under, Ab Tak Chhappan and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Prakash alleged that during an outdoor shoot in 2006, the action director had asked her to join her for a drink in his room. In her elaborate post, she opened up about how she had refused the offer, but he kept insisting and then showed her a porn clip on his phone. Read her entire post below:

By Nameeta Parekh. About Shyam Kaushal, Bollywood stunt director. pic.twitter.com/b5bLeALFMF — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 14, 2018

Now, after a woman came out in open and exposed Sham Kaushal, he has issued an apology for the same. He shared his side of the story on his Twitter account.

These revelations have created a huge stir in the Hindi film industry and many Bollywood stars have spoken up against the offenders and extended their support to the assault survivors.

The #MeToo movement started after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. In the latest development in the case, the actress’s lawyer has submitted a notice, demanding Narco-analysis, brain mapping and lie-detector test for Nana Patekar and the others accused of sexually harassing her.