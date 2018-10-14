Tumbbad Box Office Collections Day 2: It Sees Over 75% Growth On Saturday!

Tumbbad out of the 6 releases (Jalebi, Helicopter Eela, FryDay, A Star Is Born and First Man) this week has been getting very favourable reviews and hence, the movie showed jump on its 2nd day at the box office. Horror genre has always been audience’s favourite in Bollywood and this might also be the reason of the growth.

The movie on its 1st day collected 65 lakhs which surely was a low number but considering the quantity of movies releasing, we had to wait for few more days to pass the judgement. Tumbbad has shown growth on its 2nd day by bagging in 1.15 crores and here starts the hope for the film.

If it escalates again on Sunday and manages to hold its fort over the weekdays, we might have another surprise waiting for us. The critics have appreciated the filmmaking but in the end it’s always the junta who decides the final verdict. The movie now stands at the total of 1.80 crores at the box office.

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Tumbbad is a horrific and thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

Localites in Tumbbad village believe that an ancient treasure is buried underground in one of the prominent areas of the village which was left behind by the ancestors. Thus, the makers of the film decided to shoot on the exact location to maintain the authenticity of the film.

The much ambitious project has been roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.