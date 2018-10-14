AndhaDhun Box Office: Continues Its Terrific Run, Is A Solid HIT!

What a fantastic run it is turning out to be for AndhaDhun. After the kind of start that the film had taken, one wouldn’t have expected it to emerge such a good success that it has eventually turned out to be.

The film has a good first week but what is remarkable about it is the fact that the second week is turning out to be even better, something that had last happened with Queen which had same size and scale as well as the target audience. That film took had grown from strength to strength and something similar has happened with AndhaDhun as well which is turning out to be the first choice of the audience and that too by a margin.

On Saturday it collected 5 crore* more and with this the collections have now reached 36 crore*. There would be further jump today and the good news is that these would be more than double of all the new Hindi releases in the running. In fact the trending so far clearly suggests that 50 crore would be crossed by the Sriram Raghavan starrer in two weeks itself and from there on it would move on to higher glories.

Ayushmann Khurranna has now scored a hat-trick of success after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Coming week sees the arrival of Badhaai Ho and rest assured that he would be finding some really good response from the audience, hence resulting in four successes in a row.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources