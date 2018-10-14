The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family: Swaroop Sampat Gets An Emotional Farewell!

ALTBalaji recently launched it’s much awaited web-series, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family. The series also marked the debut of ace film actor Kay Kay Menon. The series is an emotional yet humorous ride about the not so perfect Ranauts. The family finds it difficult to deal with each other’s imperfections. It’s clandestine affairs come tumbling out when Samar (played by Barun Sobti) returns home after eight years with his family. His elder brother Vikram ( played Kay Kay Menon) is certainly not pleased with the turn of events. Bitterness surfaces as the brothers clash and involve the entire family in the crossfire.

While everybody on the show is seen struggling with their lives and trying to camouflage some secret, Pemlata Ranaut (Played by Swaroop Sampat), the grandmother is one member who just enjoys her life with her spiked tea. Veteran actor Swaroop Sampat who essays this role made a comeback on screen after two years.

While the entire family almost detests each other screen, they got along like a house on fire off screen. As this high decibel drama had lot of family scenes, the entire cast spent a lot of time together in between shoots and sometimes even after post shoot. The reel dysfunctional family literally bonded as a close knit gang. But one member who the entire cast really looked forward to meet and hangout with was Swaroop Sampat. The veteran actor makes a come-back on screen after two years. Just like her on-screen character, she was easy-going, affectionate and one of the most vibrant people on the sets. The other two female leads, Eisha Chopra and Shriswara Dubey really gelled well with the senior actor. They would have lunch together and play in between shots. Rather the entire cast spent most of their free time playing dumb charades or antakshari together. Their bond grew so much that on the last day of Swaroop’s shoot, the entire family threw a surprise farewell party for her, leaving her overwhelmed. They decorated her room, got a special cake and organised some snacks for everybody.

Actor Swaroop Sampat shared, “It was indeed a beautiful moment. We had become like a family while shooting and towards the end, we all were aware of the void that it might create after the show. But having said that, I have some really good memories to cherish. I have a special bond with each member of the dysfunctional family that will remain in my heart forever. I was overwhelmed to see that all of them took so much effort to bring joy to me on my last day of shoot. I hope people enjoy our series and shower their love on each one of us.”

