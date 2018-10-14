Housefull 4 Update: Sajid Khan Out, Farhad Samji In! Will It Affect The Film?

Farhad Samji will take over the reins as director of Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan stepped down from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Housefull 3 director Farhad Samji will now direct Housefull 4,” a spokesperson for production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment told IANS.

Reportedly, Sajid Khan has already shot majority of the film and now with a new director coming on-board, it’s definitely going to be difficult. But all we can hope is for the film not to get affected!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar cancelled the film’s shoot until further investigation as even co-actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008.

“This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve,” Akshay had said on Friday.