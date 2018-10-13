Jalebi Movie Review: You’ll Need A Real Jalebi To Relieve The Unsavory Taste Caused By The Film!

Jalebi Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra, Digangna Suryavanshi

Director: Pushpdeep Bhardwaj

What’s Good: Rhea Chakraborty’s honest attempt to act amidst the aimless story, couple of songs & few dialogues which look ghost-written by Mahesh Bhatt

What’s Bad: They’ve taken a metaphorical title which was tailor-made for any Imitaz Ali film, however novel the thought have been the story written around it was lifeless

Loo Break: Just like me if you can let the entire movie pass just by looking at how beautiful Rhea Chakraborty is then I don’t think you’ll need any break

Watch or Not?: While buying tickets for Jalebi, someone in the line asked me how’s Helicopter Eela, I asked her to skip that and I’ll tell y’all the same for Jalebi

User Rating:

Jalebi is the story about two weirdly met lovers Aysha (Rhea Chakraborty) and Dev (Varun Mitra). Dev is a local guide in Old Delhi who has done Ph.D. in History and has some kind of obsessions with it. Rhea, along with her friend, meets him on a walk he gives to his customers of his traditional home called as Netaji Ki Haveli. Why Netaji? Because one night before the independence Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stayed at that house for a day.

The story moves from current scene to flashback every now and again to connect Aysha’s present scenario and her past. Presently, she’s seen traveling in a train to Delhi from Mumbai with a lady who’s Dev’s current wife. In the back and forth jumping of flashbacks, the story paints the picture of Aysha and Dev’s complicate relationship and how they struggled at it.

Jalebi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Pushpdeep Bhardwaj alongwith Kausar Munir has penned this done-to-death script. You’re just unable to connect with the heartbreak that Rhea’s character is going through because it’s thrown on your face in the beginning. There’s no buildup of anything in the film. Sudden friendship, sudden romance, sudden marriage and even sudden abortion, everything happens just out of the blue without giving you any time to connect.

Kausar Munir, Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and Suhrita Sengupta’s dialogues are something you’ll not even hear in a film that’s made by a student for his assignment in college. The dialogues so bland! Story, screenplay, dialogues, everything just seems out of the place leaving you no choice but to appreciate how beautiful Rhea is.

Jalebi Movie Review: Star Performance

Rhea Chakraborty has exceeded my expectations when it comes to acting. She genuinely has tried hard to cope up with the bad script but is unable because the story isn’t just bad it’s worse. She’s the only one thing I’ll put down in the list of reasons why you should dare to watch this film.

Varun Mitra is good in some scenes but monotonous in other. His character has been written sleepwalking and has no layers. Digangna Suryavanshi is decent but gets very bad dialogues to mouth. The kid Aanya Dureja is cute but, again, she has something annoying to say everytime she’s on screen (Not your fault kid, choose the films wisely when you grow up).

I didn’t even understand why Arjun Kanungo (Arjun) is in the film? He’s there to sing Tum Se which is a song originally by Jubin Nautiyal. Farida Dadi and Yusuf Hussain (the old couple in train) could’ve been the best thing about the film but poor script and lousy dialogues.

Jalebi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Pushpdeep Bhardwaj is making his debut with Jalebi and he’s no good here. Going back and forth with the flashback sequences every time when Aysha (Rhea Chakraborty) hears a similar term is very unconvincingly done. Major portion of the film is in the train and the bad VFX are visible through the window portions.

Even the hyped up music of the film fails to impress barring couple of songs. KK’s Pehle Ke Jaisa and Arijit Singh’s Pal are the only two worth the listen songs. Jubin Nautiyal’s Tum Se around which the entire base of the film was built falls flat. Raju Singh’s background score is nothing great when he had the chance to create wonders with this.

Jalebi Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Jalebi as its name is a twisted never ending affair of melodrama. I know I’m saying the nth time in this review but the chirpy and charming Rhea Chakraborty is the only reason why one should think to watch this film (Think, not watch!).

Two stars!

Jalebi Movie Trailer

Jalebi Movie releases on 12th October, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Jalebi Movie .