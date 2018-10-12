FryDay Movie Review: Govinda Is Back To Prove Why He Was Never Gone!

FryDay Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Govinda, Varun Sharma, Digangna Suryavanshi, Brijendra Kala, Sanjay Mishra

Director: Abhishek Dogra

What’s Good: Manu Rishi Chadha’s dialogues and the return of Govinda we’ve known for years!

What’s Bad: Yes, I know it’s a blasphemy to find logic in such films but at some places FryDay is just pointless, some jokes fall flat & there’s hamming!

Loo Break: The movie delivers what it promises & if you go with proper expectations you’ll not need any break

Watch or Not?: For Govinda? A BIG YES! As a film? Read ahead and make your decision

Gagan Kapoor (Govinda) is a flirtatious theater actor living an unsatisfied married life. He has a girlfriend Bindu (Digangna Suryavanshi) and loves her a lot. Rajiv Chabbra (Varun Sharma) – a failed salesman tries to save his job. Sells water purifier for Pavitra Paani company and gets a warning from his boss. “If you don’t sell one water purifier before this Friday, you’ll get fired,” says Rajiv’s boss to him.

Rajiv starts taking help from astrologers and meets Manchanda (Sanjay Mishra). He gets advised of creating a relationship with his customers and also a reference of Gagan Kapoor. Gagan’s wife plans to go out of town for a weekend and Bindu gets invited. Unknowingly Rajiv reaches on the same day, Friday, when Gagan plans to have a fun-day with Bindu. This starts the comedy of errors & create situations which evoke many laughs.

FryDay Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rajeev Kaul’s story is kind of done-to-death in Bollywood but what makes it a winner is Manu Rishi Chadha’s dialogues. The one liners are so hilarious and are so many they just don’t let a dull moment be on screen for a long time. Even when everything goes wrong on screen, a fun dialogue comes in and saves the day. Those who can’t connect to the slapstick humour and define comedy just as sarcasm, please stay away from this.

The whole concept of shooting a comedy of errors in a single house has been done before many-a-times but its FryDay‘s writing that makes it enjoyable. However, the dubbing was a serious issue and because of it you can’t hear many dialogues. Yes, the story could’ve been better with some convincing twists & turns but the dialogues and Govinda make up for it.

FryDay Movie Review: Star Performance

“Aa gaya re hero!” Govinda acts like there’s no tomorrow. He’s a dynamite and you can see it throughout the film. Energetic, trying to give his best shot and succeeds at same. His efforts clearly indicated how this was the last chance for him to redeem his lost glory. He’s a must watch in the Mughal-E-Azam’s adaptation scene.

Varun Sharma is apt for his role but now I’ve started to fear of him getting stereotyped. He has been doing similar roles but FryDay just outlines his limitations as an actor. He should soon start picking up different genres in order to survive the competition. This doesn’t mean he’s any less of an actor in the, he’s very good and perfectly complements Govinda. The extend cameos of Sanjay Mishra & Brijendra Kala are rib-tickling & worth the laughs. Digangna Suryavanshi is decent & Varun Sharma’s ‘screw ki size ka’ friend is hilarious.

FryDay Movie Review: Direction, Music

More than direction, this film required funny material on paper & that’s well done. Abhishek Dogra is just about okay with the direction as it gets sloppy in between. Thankfully, it doesn’t cross the lines to be a caricature and is saved by the good performances and writing.

Best thing about the film is there’s just one song in the start (and may be in the end); rest of the film runs without any disruption of forced songs. Though I expected one dance track in which Govinda just forces you to get up and dance, that was missing! Background score is fun but loud at times.

FryDay Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, FryDay is one entertaining film! Story isn’t anything you haven’t seen before but seeing Govinda in his elements is so satisfying for someone who has grown up on his films. A must watch for Govinda fans & those who love slapstick humour.

Three stars!

FryDay Movie Trailer

FryDay Movie releases on 12th October, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching FryDay Movie .