Should Sajid Nadiadwala Takeover Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 As A Director?

Akshay Kumar took to twitter to reveal that he would not work on a film whose key cast and crew members have been accused of sexual harassment. The superstar also said that he requested producer Sajid Nadiadwala to halt the shooting of Housefull 4 until the investigation on Sajid Khan’s misconduct don’t reach a valid conclusion.

For the first time in his 28-year old career, Akshay Kumar cancelled a film shoot and it was indeed a brave decision on his part given the fact that a lot of money as well as hard-work of crew members has gone into shooting the film so far. With shooting coming to a halt, there are talks on the social media as to what will be the fate of Housefull 4, however we can say this confidently that the film will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2019 weekend as scheduled. While Sajid Khan has stepped down as director of the film and might not even come back on board, the producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala might be hunting for someone to complete the remaining 40% shoot of the film.

In-fact, Nadiadwala himself can come on board as a director given the fact that he has directed a huge blockbuster like Kick in the past. Although as a director, Nadiadwala is just one film old, he has a long history in the industry as a producer and he has associated himself with well mounted films over the years. Housefull 4 is said to be shot on a humongous scale, and Housefull Franchise is like Nadiadwala’s baby, who has been associated with the franchise as a producer since 2010. He understands the world of Housefull like no-one else, and he is the best person to takeover the director’s spot and complete the film.

As the accused has been kept away from the film, we must not forget that there are 100’s of people working on it and the work should not come to a halt because of misdeeds of just one person. As they say, the show must go on…