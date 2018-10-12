MeToo: Read To Know How Sajid Khan Asked These Women To Seduce, Spread Legs & Get Breast Job!

#MeToo has taken India by storm, most particularly Bollywood. There were many debates on existence of casting couch in industry but none of such topics came to the limelight. All thanks to Tanushree Dutta, who raised her voice against sexual harassment and ignited the campaign like never before. Recently filmmaker Sajid Khan, was accused by journalist Karishma Upadhyay, actress Saloni Chopra and Rachel White, for sexual harassment.

Yesterday, journalist Karishma Upadhyay shared a story on Twitter about her encounter with Sajid Khan and said that when she interviewed him in the early 2000s at his house, he talked about how large his penis is and how he knows how to satisfy women. Later, he stood in front of her with his penis out and blocked her way. She pushed him and ran out crying.

Actress Saloni Chopra, wrote her story with a blog link and said that the incident dates back to 2011, when she wanted to assist a director & learn more about filmmaking. To her shock, Sajid asked questions like do you masturbate? and how many times a week? And also if ever been sexually abused. Then he asked weird questions like if she would ever get a breast job, and talked about how sex is really a mental connection. Apparently Saloni got a job and Sajid said that she is Director’s assistant and not an assistant director. According to her, Sajid used to harass her by calling at odd hours, mostly in night. Frustrated by calls, she finally asked that what did he want from her, to which he replied to be his ‘keep’ and do whatever he says and promised of casting in movies, if cooperated. After her refusal, director used to make nuisance comments like she doesn’t any future in acting and lacks good breasts and ass. One day when Saloni went for a shoot, Sajid called her in director’s cabin asking to write an article for him. After a while, he asked her to spread legs, to which the actress refused. Angry Sajid started commenting on her that he didn’t find her sexy and pulled his pants off showing dick and yelled “See? You don’t even make me hard!”

Apart from Sajid, Saloni also accused Zain Durrani and filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Replying to Saloni Chopra’s post, actress Rachel White also shared her #MeToo moment with Housefull director Sajid Khan. she explained that during the making of Humshakals, Sajid asked her to come to his home, stared at her breasts and asked her to strip on the pretext that her role in the film required her to be in a bikini. She wrote: “I was in a white vest and blue denims and still felt I was standing nude with that gaze. What happens next is that he finishes his cardio and walks up to me asking me about my b**bs and making that kind of conversation. I didn’t bother to answer to anything.”

When she said that her bikini shots were a part of her portfolio, he continued to insist. That’s when she said that she was ready to do so at his office, but not his home, to which he replied that people are okay about it, implying that she mustn’t resist. “After that he asks me to strip for him bcoz there were scenes in a bikini and he needed to see how I looked. I replied saying “there are pics of me in bikinis sent to u,I think that should good for u” n wen he insisted I said “I’m ready to parade ur office in a bikini nt at home.”

While Sajid Khan has not opened up about the allegations, the director is facing wrath on social media and it won’t be surprising if gets sacked or dropped from credentials for Housefull 4.

