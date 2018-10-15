MeToo: Kangana Ranaut CALLS OUT Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi To SPEAK UP!

Kangana Ranaut who started the #MeToo movement yet again, has been strongly supporting it. With every passing day, she has been urging the industry people to lend their support to the victims.

In a recent media interaction, the actress spoke about industry’s most talked about filmmaker, Karan Johar & his show, Koffee With Karan, where the only questions that seem to be asked are about the two leading actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone describing their dating life and sharing a common love interest. Kangana questioned the lack of any attention to the most relevant topic affecting Indian Film Industry today, #MeToo and expressed her disappointment at the perception of actresses as mere dating objects without any in-depth conversations being meted out through the promos.

Kangana said, “I have been speaking about it every day. But, now, more significantly, more people need to come out and talk about it. It’s just not one person to talk about it.

It’s important for people like… Where are people like Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, they should also come out and talk. Karan Johar always has views about gym looks, airport looks, he tweets ten times about it, what about this?

This is their identity, this is their bread and butter, Film Industry when it’s going through such an important shift, where are they?

“It’s important that other people also now join this movement.” Pointing out at the Koffee with Karan’s upcoming season’s promo, Kangana mentioned I was seeing the promo that they have launched of his talk show, wherein again those frivolous talks have been going on. This one is sleeping with this one, that one is sleeping with. You know making girls look like Barbie dolls. This is not done and why men who change women like clothes are glorified. Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that?

Honestly, it’s funny, since I have started, I was seventeen, it’s just been about gossiping about some select people sleeping with each other. It can’t be just that, we need to grow up and it’s high time that we do.

Taking about the silence of her peers Kangana remarked, “When the Industry is going through such a shift why are these A-list actresses not sharing their stories? I am the only one, you guys come every day. I don’t know who calls you but honestly, I have spoken a lot, it’s not for one person to talk”

This has to be made clear, we need to promote men who are, I don’t know what they do in their real lives, we are not here to judge them but at least who project to be one woman man, like somebody who pretends to be a Casanova, we don’t have to glorify that, we don’t have to glorify a culture where you date a woman for ten years and then just abandon her and change women like clothes, we don’t have to glorify that.

I am not judging them, they are all my friends, they are lovely. But, this is the time when it can’t be just like… c’mon Karan Johar.

When she was further asked if she will ever work with the people who have been proven accused, she said, “I have taken a strong stand. When I was seventeen I had lodged an FIR. Some people need to be supported by the society but I don’t want to discourage the lone fighters like me. There are some who will slap the offender right then and there and kick their ass, so there are women like that also who might not have to wait for years and years. There are women who need to be empowered and there are women who are very strong.

But, my point is, where is Shabana Azmi ji, why isn’t she sharing her #MeToo experience.”