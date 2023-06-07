Megan Fox, who took the limelight in the Hollywood industry with her performance in Jennifer’s Body almost more than a decade ago, opened up about working with Michael Bay which had stirred up the industry. However, when Megan was asked to share her ‘MeToo’ stories like her peers, the actress restricted herself from stating any incident as she wasn’t sure how people would react to it. Once in an interview, Megan spoke about it. Keep scrolling to find out what her reason was.

Megan is not only admired for her acting chops but also for her fashion sense. On her personal front, the actress is madly in love with her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, and even though they saw a drift between them, they are giving each other one more chance.

Coming back to the throwback interview where Megan Fox opened up about why she didn’t come forward with her #MeToo stories. Once in conversation with The New York Times, Megan said, “I was ahead of my time and so people weren’t able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised in other women coming forward.” When asked why she never spoke up about the incidents, she shared, “I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim,” because of how she was mistreated before and how she was under the scrutiny all the time.

“I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story,” Megan Fox further claimed.

Megan later acknowledged that she has ‘quite a few stories’ to share, but she doesn’t want to do that. She mentioned, “My words were taken and used against me in a way that was—at that time in my life, at that age and dealing with that level of fame—really painful.” When asked whether the world owes her an apology, Fox responded, “I mean, that’s a lovely sentiment, and I appreciate that.”

Well, Megan Fox surely has some stories to tell that she has faced throughout her career. What do you think?

