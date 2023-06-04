In the current scenario, Shia Labeouf is happy in his own life, and Megan Fox is enjoying her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. But there was a time when the Transformers co-actors used to hit the headlines every now and then after spurring dating rumours. However, did you know Shia had cheated on his then-girlfriend Mia Goth with Megan? And once it was caught on camera while he was trying to Facetime Fox after a drunk fight with Mia. Keep scrolling to find out.

It’s bizarre from every angle. Shia and Megan is a duo that we could have never imagined. However, there was a time when Labeouf had admitted that he was involved in a relationship with Fox.

Now, back to the throwback incident that sparked rumours between Shia Labeouf and Megan Fox. Back in 2015, Shia could be seen in the snapped video that he was arguing with his then-girlfriend Mia Goth in front of their German hotel. A few people were gathered around them trying to help them out, and Shia could be heard saying, as quoted in Hollywood Life, “I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m getting pushed. I don’t wanna touch you. I don’t wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s**t that makes a person abusive.”

It was then when Shia left in his car without Mia Goth and told his driver, “If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.” After that, he put his phone out and dialled Megan Fox to Facetime, which spurred their romance rumours about why he would want to Facetime her at this moment. However, the call was not answered.

Watch the video here:

Once in an interview with Decider, Shia Labeouf confessed that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Megan Fox and said, “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

