Box Office Collections: Monday Updates Of Badla & Luka Chuppi!

Meanwhile, Badla has now gone past the Andhadhun collections of 75.60 crore. With 1 crore* more coming in, the film now stands at 75.79 crore* and hence is the second highest grosser in the suspense thriller genre.

By tomorrow, the film will go past 77 crore lifetime of Drishyam to emerge as the biggest in this genre. Superhit.

As for Luka Chuppi, numbers are trickling in on the lower side with 0.43 crore more been added to the total. With 89.81 crore collected so far, the film should go past the 90 crore milestone today. Superhit.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan finds it embarrassing to be tagged as the ‘Star Of The Millennium’ saying the title came his way due to a computer error perhaps, and insists he is just an “ordinary artiste”.

It was in 1999 when the BBC honoured him with the title after an online survey, but Amitabh recalls it was his co-actor Govind Namdev, who told him that he was ‘Star Of The Millennium’.

“But I never believed in it… There is one secret behind it. The BBC News, which conferred the honour on me, conducted an online survey where they asked people to vote for an actor whom they thought was the most popular in last 100 years.

“And because of that online survey thing, some votes came my way and I feel it’s a computer error and there is no truth behind it.”

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as production and distribution sources

