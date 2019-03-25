Tanhaji VS Chhapaak: Ajay Devgn Or Deepika Padukone – Who Will Win The January 2020 Box Office Battle?

Tanhaji VS Chhapaak: There already is a powerful line up of multiple movies to look forward to in 2020. The year will start on a blockbuster note with a box office battle between Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, where both the movies will see a Jan 10, 2020 release. But who do you think will emerge victorious amongst the two?

Well for most of you who might be thinking, “Ofcourse, it’s going to be Ajay Devgn”, but remember 2018 and the wave of blockbuster that Deepika Padukone brought in with Padmaavat? Although, the movie released after ton of obstacles and controversies but did open to a whopping 24 crores opening (including paid previews). Moreover, it went onto become DP’s highest opening weekend with 114 crores.

Chhapaak has a very strong plot that’s bound to connect with masses. In a generation where content is king, Meghna Gulzar opted for a subject that worries a major chunk of our society. Also, dealing with it would be the ordeal that the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal went through. So yes, the anticipation is already high!

On the other hand, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has a strong cast consisting of Saif Ali Khan, Kajol along with Ajay. The trio are commendable when it comes to acting skills and there’s no single doubt about it. Based on a Marathi military leader, the movie as the poster suggests will witness high action sequences and after a franchise like Singham, Devgn’s huge fan base can’t wait for this one! Although, the actor’s highest opening grosser remains to be Golmaal Again with 33 crores, it will be seen whether Tanhaji manages to reach that mark!

Albeit, we think both the sides are strong based on their respective subjects, genres and fan base. Whom are you rooting for in this box office battle? Vote below and share your views in the comment section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!