Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Pagalpanti, Pati, Patni Aur Woh – Release Date Updates!

Today has been turning into the day of release date announcements. Four big movies in Tanhaji, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Pagalpanti and Pati Patni Aur Woh new/modified release dates were announced.

Starting with the historical drama Tanhaji, it will hit the screens on January 10, 2020, instead of November this year, actor-producer Ajay Devgn announced on Sunday. “Start the 2020 new year with me, as ‘Tanhaji…’ releases on Jan 10,” Ajay tweeted.

Start the 2020 new year with me, as Tanhaji releases on Jan 10. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2019

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biopic on the life of Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in Shivaji’s army. The film also marks the reunion of Ajay and his wife-actress Kajol on onscreen after 11 years. They were last seen together in U Me Aur Hum in 2008.

Ajay had earlier said: “We have read about Taanaji Malusare when we were in a school and now, the time is changing, where people are exploring different stories and characters who were popular figures in the history.” Directed by Om Raut, the film is co-produced by Ajay and Bhushan Kumar.

Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, starring an ensemble of actors including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz, will now release on November 22 instead of December 6 this year.

The film has been preponed, said a statement from the makers on Sunday. Its cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, and shooting is currently underway in London.

Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

Apart from these two, Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh and yet another Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India also got their release dates. Pati Patni Aur Woh preponed to 6th December which was earlier aimed as a January release. Bhuj: The Pride Of India will hit the theaters on 14th August 2020 with the advantage of Independence Day weekend.

