Kesari Box Office: 56.51 Crores VS 63.25 Crores & 4 BEST 3-Day Total Of Akshay Kumar!

Kesari Box Office: When it comes to earning praises as well as the audience’s love, it seems Akshay Kumar has cracked the code for it. Since his last many films now, he has been proving to be a star producers can rely on.

Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 scored a half-century in its first three days bagging a total of 50.46 crores over the weekend. More or less on the similar lines, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, too, collected 51.45 crores in its first weekend. Both of these films received a mixed word of mouth from the critics but worked well with a majority set of the audience.

PadMan, a film that deserves more according to many people, earned comparatively low than Jolly LLB and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It clocked 40.05 crores over its first weekend at the box office. Post PadMan, Akshay Kumar jumped into the patriotic period drama with Gold. Narrating the tale of Independent India’s first Olympic Gold, the movie enjoyed a 5-day weekend.

In its first three days, Gold collected 43.45 crores after a bumper start of 25.25 crores (thanks to the opening of Independence Day). His next 2.0 was in a different league as it had everything to satisfy a regular moviegoer. From grand budget to the union of Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Boss Akshay Kumar, this was a magnum opus. It collected 63.25 crores in the first three days and added a monumental Sunday of 34 crores to take the extended weekend total to 97.25 crores.

Kesari in its first 3 days has earned 56.51 crores and stands 2nd in the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest 3-day total after 2.0. The total of Sunday is yet to be added in it to see where will the extended weekend stand.

