Captain Marvel Box Office Day 16 (India): Continues To Trend Despite Kesari!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 16 (India): Despite a new biggie like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, this Brie Larson starrer is performing better than anticipated. While many called it time up for Captain Marvel after the release of the former, the love for the super-hero genre in the country proves it otherwise.

Captain Marvel after its day 15 had managed to garner just a little above 80 crores* in its kitty. This means that not only the movie has not just surpassed the 80 crore mark but it also has beaten the lifetime collections of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Drumrolls please!

Now, after its 3rd Saturday, the super-hero flick has surpassed the 80 crore mark aiming towards the 90 crore one. It is to be seen now whether the movie will manage to surpass the lifetime collections of Fast And Furious 8 (3D) – 86 crores.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

With an impressive $153 million debut in North America, Disney’s MCU title totalled a global opening weekend of $455 million, or the sixth highest global debut and the biggest opening of 2019, surpassing the entire top 10 total of the same weekend last year, reported variety.com

Planning to watch Captain Marvel in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!