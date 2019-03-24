Filmfare Awards 2019: Complete List Of Winners – Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt SHINE Bright!

Superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the best actor awards for their roles in the films Sanju and Raazi respectively at the 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 on Saturday.

The film Raazi won five awards including the category of Best Film, Best Director.

The lovebirds grabbed the attention on the award ceremony at the star-studded night that was graced by Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar – among many others.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Best Action: Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez (Mukkabaaz)

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar (Ghoomar, Padmaavat)

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, Andhadhun

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best VFX: Red Chilles Fx (Zero)

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh

Best Short Film (Non Fiction): The Soccer City

Best Background Score: Daniel George (Andhadhun)

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar (Tumbbad)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghosal (Ghoomar)

Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh

Best Lyrics: Gulzar (Ae Watan, Raazi)

Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik (Stree)

Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vicky Kaushal (Sanju) & Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha (Mulk)

Best Director: Meghna Gulzar (Raazi)

Best Film (Popular choice): Raazi

Best Film (Critics): Andhadhun

Best Actor Male (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actor Female (Critics): Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor Male (Popular choice): Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)

Best Actor Female (Popular choice): Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

