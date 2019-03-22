Are You Serious? Ranbir Kapoor ‘Doesn’t Care’ About #MeToo Against Rajkumar Hirani, Plans To Continue Working With Sanju Director?

The wave of #MeToo movement came across Bollywood with blazing heat. Not only did victims come forward to share their ordeal, but several renowned personalities including Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Aamir Khan amongst others took a stand in support of the movement. As is expected from most celebrities as they are commonly termed as ‘mass motivators’, Ranbir Kapoor happens to be one who doesn’t reportedly care about it all! Here’s why we say so.

We all know Rajkumar Hirani was one of the accused of #MeToo for sexually assaulting one of the female workers on the sets of 2017 film Sanju starring Ranbir. Its repercussions came as the makers of Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga removed the film-maker’s name from the credits.

As per a report by entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir wants to keep himself at distance from the issue and is even planning to work with Hirani again. “From what I hear they (Hirani and Ranbir) are planning to work together again,” informs a source close the development.

The report could be believable as the Brahmastra actor also thanked the film-maker while delivering his speech at the Zee Cine Awards when he won the title of Best Actor (Sanju). The viewers were left shocked when he used compliments like “amazing human being” and an “amazing filmmaker”.

We have earlier seen superstars like Aamir Khan who backed out of Mogul because of harassment allegations on the movie’s former director Subhash Kapoor. The least at the moment we can expect is for these famous celebrities to take the movement ahead for a change rather than focusing on themselves.

Although there is no confirmation if the reports happen to be true, it isn’t very appreciable of RK to keep that attitude! That’s the least we can expect.

