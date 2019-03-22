Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar Beats Ranveer Singh To Deliver The Biggest Opening Of 2019!

Karan Johar’s Kesari has stayed true with the expectations on the ticket windows. The movie despite a slow start in the morning shows, showed a tremendous boost post afternoon shows, as a result of which it accumulated a huge sum of 21.06 crores on opening day. With such a figure, the Akshay Kumar starrer has become the highest opener of the year, by beating Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

Speaking about the critical reception, Kesari is receiving rave reviews from critics and audience as well. It seems that the actor will maintain the winning streak of his patriotic movies.

Coming to box office numbers, let’s take a sight at the top opening days of Bollywood in 2019:

Gully Boy

Just like Kesari, Gully Boy saw its arrival on Thursday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The musical drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, took a flying start across all the major cities of the country and clocked 19.40 crores on opening day.

The comic caper was hugely benefitted from the sequel factor of Dhamaal franchise. Contrary to poor reviews from critics, the positive word-of-mouth of the audience helped Total Dhamaal to put a good total of 16.50 crores.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi started its box office journey on a decent note. After witnessing a low occupancy in morning shows, the periodic drama saw good growth in the night shows due to praises on Kangana’s performance.

Now with a collection of 21.06 crores, Kesari has surpassed Gully Boy to grab the number one spot in the list.

