Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Celebs: “Alia Bhatt Said, Please Watch Raazi’s Trailer”

We all know Kangana Ranaut as someone who has been all-heart when it comes speaking out about anything and anyone. She has been garnering immense praises from all the corners for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

In a report published in Pinkvilla, Kangana opened up about Bollywood and how it’s bad at returning favours. She mentioned Alia Bhatt in her quote saying, “These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, ‘Please watch it’. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country.”

Kangana also added that there was ‘no response’ from anyone when it was her turn. She also opened up about how celebs never turn up at the trials (preview screenings) of her films.

In the same report, she added, “In 2014, I don’t think all the accolades were for me, it was for Phantom who was coming up and there were having screenings after screenings for people of Vikas and Anurag Kashyap. They had a lot of friends, so they used to come. I have always been absolutely ignored. After Tanu Weds Manu also I have had so many trials, they would just not come. But when it comes to them, they call me shamelessly, I even sort of cancel my shoots and make sure I attend them. Now, I have stopped because it’s getting too much.”

