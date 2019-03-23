Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on her Instagram, shared a heart-melting photograph of the superstar bonding with his nephew Ahil.

Arpita on Instagram posted a photograph, where Ahil can be seen clinging to the Dabangg star and his mother on each side.

“My life in one frame. My brother and my son. Thank you god for the choicest blessing,” Arpita, who married actor Aayush Sharma in November 2014, captioned the image.

The 53-year-old star keeps updating his fans about him and his love for Ahil. The Tiger Zinda Hai star had once shared a video of Ahil teasing him by offering him a morsel and then eating it himself.

On the Bollywood front, Salman is prepping for the release of his upcoming film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.