Kesari Box Office Collections Day 2: This is what usually happens when a biggie releases on a holiday (in this case, a partial holiday of Holi) and that too on a Thursday; there is a big drop that comes on the next day. Well, that wasn’t really the case though for Kesari which held really well on Friday and brought in as much as 17.50 crore*. The film had collected 21.06 crore on its opening day and considering that, there is good sustenance already.

There is a weekend ahead for the film and since Friday was a working day, audience footfalls were comparatively low during the morning and the afternoon shows. Of course, the evening and night shows turned out to be much better as a result of which the film collected well in its final tally.

All eyes are now on the collections that come in today. The film doesn’t really have any competition around it which means the ground is wide open for its 3600 screens to bring in good occupancy. While at the bare minimum one would expect the numbers to be in excess of the opening day, anything over and above that would mean a real good result.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has collected 38.56 crore* so far and while 60 crore would be definitely crossed today, a bigger number would ensure that the extended weekend is in the range of 85-90 crore at the Box Office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

