KoimoiPicks: No Offence, But These Top 5 #ShameOnKaranJohar Memes By Shah Rukh Khan Fans Will Crack You Up!

Twitteratis specially all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, today morning trolled Karan Johar for liking an abusive tweet that backlashed the superstar. While things after a point went way too nasty and some even came forward to back KJo with #KaranJoharPrideOfIndia, we couldn’t stop ourselves from sharing these hilarious tweets shared by some of the users.

Here are our top 5 favourite tweets that will undoubtedly crack you up:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has clarified the entire matter, saying that it must have happened unintentionally, also mocking KJo for his ‘technologically challenged’ and ‘fat fingers’.

“I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!? Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun,” he wrote.

I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2019

