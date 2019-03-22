Akshay Kumar’s Kesari which released yesterday opened up to a massive collection of 21.06 crores. The project is backed by none other than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and one could notice Johar aggressively promoting the movie on his Twitter account. Now the film-maker has liked a comment which compares Akshay’s stardom to Shah Rukh Khan and makes fun of the later in reference to his last, Zero.

The troll of a user whose name is Mannu Yadav read, “Half day colls [collections] of Kesari on Holi Day (which is worse than pre-Diwali day) [is] greater than Zero full festival day collection.”

As soon as the netizens noticed Johar’s like on the tweet, they started backlashing the film-maker, leading to a hashtag trending on Twitter, #ShameOnKaranJohar.

Check out what users wrote against KJo below:

