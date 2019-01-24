Zero Box Office Collections Worldwide: Fails To Even Touch The 200 Crore Mark

Zero Box Office Collections Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated release Zero tanked big time at the box office. After taking a decent opening, the romantic-drama managed a dwindling journey due to mixed word-of-mouth and some terrible negative campaigning on social media.

Zero, which released a month ago, has under performed globally. Till now the movie has collected 96.50 crores (123 crores gross) in India and 70 crores gross in overseas, taking its worldwide total to 193 crores gross. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is thus falling short of 7 crores to touch the 200 crore mark.

Even, SRK’s Raees made a collection of 287.71 crores worldwide, despite a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

During the media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan said he always feels he is not good enough and therefore, he puts in more efforts in his work.

When asked if he ever felt like a zero in his life like the title of his film suggests, he said: “There are moments when we all feel we are zero. A few days back, I asked Abram (Khan) to sit with me, but he didn’t and walked away then, I felt, am I not a good father who is not spending enough time with his kids.”

“So that day I felt like a loser, but then, my wife told me that it’s not the way you are thinking because your other two kids also do the same with you.”

Khan said it’s important to have lack of over-confidence in your personality to grow. “I think it’s always important to have lack of over-confidence. Over-confidence is a worse thing than feeling like a loser.”

Zero is a romantic drama film, written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan and distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

