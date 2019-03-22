Kesari Box Office: 21.06 Crores VS Akshay Kumar’s Highest Opening Grossers; BEATS 4 Movies!

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated war drama, Kesari, finally hit the theatres yesterday and has garnered earth-shattering numbers on its opening day. While fans were stressed looking at the low morning occupancy, Akki’s loyal stardom was enough to combat all the obstructions! The movie has now entered his list of Top 5 Highest Opening Grossers, and let’s find out where it stands.

Kesari has managed to garner a massive amount of 21.06 crores on its day 1. While the first place in his Top 5 Highest Grossing Openers remain unbeatable with Gold topping the list (25.25 crores), it has managed to surpass the other 4 – Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores, 2.0(Hindi) – 20.25 crores, Housefull 3 –15.21 crores, Brothers – 15.20 crores. Now, that does call for some celebrations, doesn’t it?

Akshay Kumar definitely has managed to colour this list Kesari to a certain point, it will be now seen to how many more victories he’ll manage to earn in the lifetime of this movie.

Check out the factual table below:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Also starring Parineeti Chopra as the female lead, the movie is based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, that took place back in 1897 where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Directed by Anurag Singh, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sunir Kheterpal and presented by Zee Studios, Kesari released today i.e, 21st March, 2019.

