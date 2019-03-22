ShameOnKaranJohar VS #KaranJoharPrideOfIndia: Fans May Keep Fighting But All’s Well Between Shah Rukh Khan & KJo

Karan Johar who is riding high on the praises of his home production Kesari, is trending on Twitter for the wrong reason. The filmmaker is backlashed for liking the abusive tweet about Shah Rukh Khan. After tons of negative remarks by SRKians with hashtag #ShameOnKaranJohar, the fans of Karan too, counter-attacked with the hashtag #KaranJoharPrideOfIndia. Now assessing the situation, both Khan and KJo came out with tweets to settle down the issue.

Amidst all the bashing, Karan Johar has finally come out with a post to calm down the ongoing tension.

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

He further addressed the fiasco in a light-hearted manner with a reference to the latest song First class, from his upcoming Kalank. He quoted, “Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai”.

Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai. 🙈 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Just following the tweet from KJo, Khan requested the fans to let go the issue and took a hilarious dig at KJo “I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!? Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun”, tweets Khan.

I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2019

It all started when the filmmaker liked a comment which compared Akshay’s stardom to Shah Rukh Khan, by making fun of the later in reference to his last, Zero.

The troll of a user read, “Half day colls [collections] of Kesari on Holi Day (which is worse than pre-Diwali day) [is] greater than Zero full festival day collection.”

As of now, Karan Johar has apologised for his Twitter blunder, let’s hope the harmony prevails between the SRK and KJo fans, just like it has between the two famous personalities.

