Badla Box Office (Worldwide): Achieves The 100 Crore Milestone!

Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has turned out to be a major success, becoming the latest addition to the list of successful outings in 2019. In a span of two weeks theatrical run, the suspense-thriller has crossed the celebrated mark of 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

At the end of 14 days, Badla accumulated a worldwide sum of 105.44 crores gross. It comprises of 67.32 crores nett and 79.44 crores gross from India, while another 26 crores gross from overseas. Such kind of collection shows that the content is well accepted by the audience despite its niche genre.

Badla, which opened with 5.94 crores, has done amazingly well by staying rock-steady during the weekdays, especially considering the competition from Captain Marvel and Luka Chuppi. Now, as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is finding appreciation amongst the audience, it will be interesting to see how movie fares from here on.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies-Azure Entertainment, Badla released on 8th March 2019.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan finds it embarrassing to be tagged as the ‘Star Of The Millennium’ saying the title came his way due to a computer error perhaps and insists he is just an “ordinary artiste”.

It was in 1999 when the BBC honoured him with the title after an online survey, but Amitabh recalls it was his co-actor Govind Namdev, who told him that he was ‘Star Of The Millennium’.

