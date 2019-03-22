Serena Williams Joins Priyanka Chopra’s Bumble Fund As An Investor!

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has welcomed Tennis star Serena Williams to the Bumble Fund.

Williams has joined Priyanka as an investor of social and dating application Bumble.

The Mary Kom actress on Thursday tweeted: “Welcome to The Bumble Fund, Serena Williams! We’re very lucky to have you on board… Bumble.”

Welcome to The Bumble Fund, @serenawilliams! We’re very lucky to have you on board 💛 @bumblehttps://t.co/lIP7WqOG9C — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 21, 2019

Bumble on Wednesday announced Williams, who had earlier teamed up with the company for an ad campaign #InHerCourt, will be joining the organization as an investor and active member of the Bumble Fund.

Bumble was set up by Whitney Wolfe Herd shortly after she left Tinder, a dating application she co-founded.

Apart from being a date-finding platform, Bumble also facilitates friendships with its “BFF mode” and business networking via Bumble Bizz.

