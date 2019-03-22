Kesari Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari finally arrived yesterday and expectedly opened with a bumper response. Though it started on a slower note during the morning shows due to Holi celebration, the occupancy picked up during the evening and night shows considering the positive word-of-mouth. Just like Gully Boy, which too had a 4-day extended weekend, Kesari also witnessed a ‘routine’ dip on the second day i.e. Friday, in terms of advance bookings.

Let’s take a look at the reports across the major centres of the country, to get a clearer picture of advance bookings:

Mumbai

After staying decent for opening day, Kesari has dipped on day 2 in Mumbai. With 5-8% filling fast shows, the response is shocking considering positive word-of-mouth.

Delhi-NCR

Just like yesterday, Delhi-NCR remains the best performing circuit with filling fast shows in the range of 25-30%. The occupancy is better for the night shows.

Bangalore

Bangalore is decent on day 2 and the promising occupancy in the post-evening shows will boost the present rate of filling fast shows, which is 10-15%.

Hyderabad

With slightly better performance than IT capital, Hyderabad is the second-best performer in terms of advance bookings.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

All the three regions are showing poor hype for Kesari, given the negligible number of filling fast shows.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari released on 21st March 2019.

