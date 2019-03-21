Kesari Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Delhi & Hyderabad Dominate Amongst All The Major Centres!

Kesari Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has finally hit the theatres today. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, the film has released on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Though the morning occupancy is not so great due to Holi but soon it will pick up after the noon shows.

Let’s take a look at how the movie is faring in the advance booking reports across the majors centre of the country:

Mumbai

Surprisingly, the morning shows are fast filling but the response for evening shows is cold. Because of the celebrations, audiences might just drop in for spot bookings in the evening and night shows.

Delhi-NCR

Kesari is doing extremely well in this region. Akshay’s huge fan following and the film’s content are grabbing eyeballs. Almost 40% shows are fast filling and the rest might also get sold out post the celebration.

Bengaluru

The advance booking here is very poor. All that we can see is greens. We doubt if the shows will pick up in the region.

Hyderabad

The audiences here are pretty much interested in watching this patriotic film. The response is good with 30-35% of fast filling shows.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

The response in all the three regions is not that great. As the day goes by, we might see some momentum at the ticket window.

