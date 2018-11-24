2.0 Box Office: Will It Beat Gold & Become Akshay Kumar’s Highest Opening Grosser?

2.0 Box Office: Actor Akshay Kumar is probably at the best place in his career right now as he is riding high on the success of his last, Gold which not only happened to attracted people at the movie theatres, but also compelled them to appreciate his work and spread the word of mouth. His upcoming is 2.0 alongside Superstar Rajinikanth which has created a massive buzz amongst its target audience, and it leads us to wonder if this Shankar directorial will become Khiladi Kumar’s highest opener till date?

Akki has been working on content driven films which revolve around social issues. After movies like PadMan & Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, his next was Gold which was a historical sports drama where essayed the role of Tapan Das (manager of the Indian hockey team post-independence) The movie was well approved by critic and audiences and also went onto become Akshay’s highest opener with a collection of 25.25 crores on its Day 1.

Now gearing up for 2.0 in which he’ll be see portraying a negative character, the movie is budgeted over 550 crores with top notch VFX. Also, with Rajini’s presence in it and Shankar’s direction skills, the movie is expected to be a for-sure BLOCKBUSTER! With such huge expectations which if happens to be true – looks like AK will have a movie to beat Gold and hence, improve his own record of Day 1 collections.

Let’s take at his highest opening grossers so far:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

But will 2.0 manage to rake in massive amount for the above to happen? Currently, Gold is on the top of the list with 22.25 crores, followed by Singh is Bliing with 20.67 crores. With such massive response that the movie has received even before its release, only time will tell if it lives upto the expectations of its viewers! 2.0 is slated to hit the theatres on Nov 29.

Do You think 2.0 (Hindi) will become Akshay Kumar’s highest opening day grosser? VOTE NOW!