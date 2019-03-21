Kesari Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Starts On A Routine ‘Holi’ Note; Will Surely Pick Up In Noon Shows!

Kesari Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Finally, the day has arrived! Akshay Kumar’s patriotism-based magnum opus, Kesari, releases today, and we couldn’t have spent the Holiday in a better way! But do the rest of the audience agree to us?

Let’s figure out the morning occupancy across the country for this movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

The movie has opened up to a morning occupancy of 20-25% only. But it will gain momentum post noon shows. Due to Holi, the morning occupancy for this Akshay Kumar starrer is low. But it will be interesting to see how the evening shows will pick up and what’s on the cards for Kesari at the box office.

Kesari revolves around the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who features as Havildar Ishar Singh in Kesari — a film on the historical Battle of Saragarhi — has urged the youth to watch the film as he feels the heroic tale has got lost in the pages of history books.

At an event here on Friday, Akshay said: “It is sad that though the British celebrate Saragarhi Day, remembering the martyrs of the war, but we Indians do not know much about it. It is sad how an incident like this has got lost in the pages of history.

Kesari is an action-war film, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for release on March 21.

Planning to watch Kesari in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!