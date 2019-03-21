BREAKING: Salman Khan Has A Reason For Flopping Of Tubelight At The Box Office!

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan, who recently announced his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has finally opened up about the failure of his film Tubelight. He feels that Eid wasn’t the right time to release a film like that.

Yesterday, we met the Kick actor for a quick interaction where he spilled some beans about Tubelight. Salman is currently busy promoting his next Production venture Notebook which stars newbies Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

While interacting with the media, Khan was asked if he can pre-empt the response of a movie before its release considering the experience he has as an actor and a producer, he said, “Nothing. Like for Tubelight, I did say that yeh Eid hai, people are going there to you know, chill kar rahe hai, masti vasti karne jaa rahe hai, and they are going to have a great time, Celebratory film hai, festival hai aur hume pata hai yeh script kya and that this film should not be Eid release. So they were like no no, we have got the date, how can we miss Eid. I said Eid date hai but yeh nahi ki yeh picture Eid par aana chahiye, woh date chodo, aage chalo. But at that time I should have put my foot down because jab log aae nikal kar toh who celebrate karne gaye the but sab rote rote aaye hai. (Laughs).”

He further also added that it shouldn’t have come on Eid but just on a normal Friday. He said, “It should not have been released on any festival but a nice Friday, Friday ki date ko hona chahiye tha and now when people see it on satellite and digital they love the movie, so the release of Tubelight was wrong.”

