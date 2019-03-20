Will Salman Khan Campaign For Congress In Indore? Party’s Spokesperson Almost Confirms!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for giving us mega-hits at the box office, is being approached by the Madhya Pradesh Congress party. The political party is trying to get the actor on board to campaign for it in its capital, Indore.

The Dabangg Khan was born in Indore’s Palasia area in 1965 and spent the major part of his childhood in the city.

Madhya Pradesh’s Congress spokesperson said, “Our leaders have already talked to Salman Khan to campaign for us in Indore. We are almost certain the actor will campaign for us. He spent his childhood in Indore. His grandfather was a senior police officer there.” But Salman’s spokesperson refused to comment on it.

The Congress leader also said that Khan is a huge crowd puller and his contribution in the campaign will change the party’s affluence in the city. Earlier, Salman campaigned and participated in a roadshow for Pankaj Sanghavi in 2009.

On the work front, the Kick actor has an exciting line up in the pipeline. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019. apart from this, Salman will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the screens in 2020.

