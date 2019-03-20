Kesari Box Office: It’s Akshay Kumar VS Varun Dhawan To Rule The Festival Of Holi!

Akshay Kumar is all geared up for his much-anticipated release Kesari. The movie is witnessing a good pre-release buzz due to the depiction of one of the bravest battles, Battle Of Saragarhi. Just like Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackeray, this periodic-action drama is arriving during the festive season.

Also with Kesari, Akshay Kumar to enter the league of Holi releases and compete with Varun Dhawan at the box office.

Let’s look at the box office performances of notable Holi releases in the last 5 years:

Pari (2018)

Anushka Sharma’s Pari was a supernatural horror movie released during the festive season in 2018. Upon its release, the movie was described as one of the most sensible offerings to come out of the genre. But despite rave reviews, Pari was an average affair at the box office with a collection of 24.65 crores.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

This Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer was a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Though it didn’t arrive on Holi, it did enjoy the advantage of the holiday during the first-week run. At the end of the theatrical journey, the movie earned a massive total of 116.60 crores.

Bewakoofiyaan (2014)

Just like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Ayushmann Khurrana-Sonam Kapoor starrer Bewakoofiyan too, enjoyed the added benefit of Holi holiday during the first-week run. Due to the poor word-of-mouth and average critic reviews, the movie sealed its fate just after the one week. It collected 14 crores in its lifetime run.

With no notable Holi releases during 2016 and 2015, Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the only movie Akshay Kumar’s Kesari will be battling with at the box office.

