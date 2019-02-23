Manikarnika VIRAL Video: What’s The Big Deal About Kangana Ranaut Using A Mechanical Horse?

A video of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi went viral on the social media in which we saw Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse for a sequence in the film. She got trolled for using technology instead of a real horse. But, what she did, was it really worth trolling?

In this viral video, we see Kangana Ranaut sitting on a mechanical horse dressed in the attire of Rani Of Jhansi. The scene required a close-up shot of Kangana Ranaut riding the horse. We see the crowd cast behind on the real horses but they were in the wider shot.

Check out the video here:

In the past, we’ve seen movies using technology to be as realistic as possible without harming living beings.

Rana Daggubati used just horns to create the bullfight scene in Baahubali series. Any film industry, over time, has gone through the process of not using (for most of the time) real animals in order to avoid them getting hurt in any way.

What was the big deal in Kangana using a mechanical horse for a sequence? No one could’ve guessed about the mechanical horse if a video such as above did not have leak online. Because all these things aren’t visible to a naked eye and that too in an action scene. They’re just used to enhance the cinematic experience along with taking care of other things.

Is it propaganda by a certain section of media or industry against Kangana?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!