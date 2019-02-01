Thackeray Box Office Collections Day 7 (Hindi + Marathi): Hangs On For Another Week!

Thackeray Box Office Collections Day 7: Meanwhile Thackeray has just about hung on decently to warrant yet another week’s run. In its Hindi and Marathi versions combined together, the film has collected 30 crore*.

Considering the fact that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is leading the show here, this is still a decent number.

That said, the film has been made at a reasonable cost which means a lifetime of 50 crore would have been more appropriate. As of now though, the film is heading towards a lifetime of 37-40 crore, which is lesser than expected.

Keeping aside the critical reviews of Thackeray, Nawazuddin is “overwhelmed” to get his first biggest opening movie to date as a solo lead. The film registered over Rs 6 crore on Day 1 of its release (January 25).

“I am overwhelmed with the responses and love which I am receiving from people. I am thankful to all of them. With ‘Thackeray’, I got my first biggest opening as the solo lead role. I am honoured and blessed that I got an opportunity to play Balasahebji on screen.”

But the 44-year-old also said he does not like “giving much attention to box office collections”. “Honestly speaking, I don’t pay much heed to a film’s collection and numbers. But it is a weird place, many people judge films on the basis of the collection, no matter what the content is.

“So many films have been made in our industry in which actors have performed well, but the film did not do well in terms of collections…and then they got declared as flops. And there are also so many films in which actors didn’t perform well but the film turned out to be the biggest hit just because it collected a good amount at the box office…weird. So, in such scenarios I also can’t totally overlook the box office collection of the films.”

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

