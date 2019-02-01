Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 21: Goes Past Race 3 Lifetime

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 21: In just three weeks, Uri – The Surgical Strike has collected 170 crore* at the Box Office. This is truly a phenomenal number since the film had opened at 8.20 crore and even now after three weeks the average total is over 8 crore per day.

This is unprecedented and has never happened before at least in last couple of decades.

In fact the film is continuing to score major milestones with every passing day. It has not just surpassed the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 [166 crore] but has now gone past Race 3 [169 crore] as well. Next is Bang Bang [181 crore], another action film, and there is a good chance of that number been surpassed over the fourth weekend. A huge Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

