Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 21: In just three weeks, Uri – The Surgical Strike has collected 170 crore* at the Box Office. This is truly a phenomenal number since the film had opened at 8.20 crore and even now after three weeks the average total is over 8 crore per day.

This is unprecedented and has never happened before at least in last couple of decades.

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections Day 21: Goes Past Race 3 Lifetime

In fact the film is continuing to score major milestones with every passing day. It has not just surpassed the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 [166 crore] but has now gone past Race 3 [169 crore] as well. Next is Bang Bang [181 crore], another action film, and there is a good chance of that number been surpassed over the fourth weekend. A huge Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

