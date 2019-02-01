Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Collections Day 7: Has A Stable First Week!

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Collections Day 7: Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi has done well in its first week with stable collections right through the weekdays. So far it has brought in 61.15 crore, though close to one third of this number came on a single day [Republic Day].

The Kangana Ranaut starrer has been allocated a good count of screens in the second week as well since there is not much of a competition. However to leverage that it would need to be really stable over the weekend with at least 15 crore coming in. If the numbers are lesser than that then the film would fade out after the second week.

Ideally, the film with this kind of scale and budget warrants a 100 crore lifetime total at the least. However for now it seems to be headed towards 85-90 crore range. Anything over and above that would be an added bonus for the film.

Meanwhile, even though the film had a better weekend than Uri – The Surgical Strike, the first week collections are lesser as the Vicky Kaushal starrer had collected 70.94 crore in the same time duration.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

