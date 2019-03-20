Actress Katrina Kaif is the owner of a new luxury car Range Rover, which was reportedly gifted by her former boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan.

According to gulte.com, sources said Salman recently purchased four Range Rover cars – among which he gifted one to Katrina and remaining for others in his family.

The image of her new car was posted by a Mumbai-based paparazzi, comparing the actress’ old car and the latest Range Rover.

But mid-day.com reported that Katrina, a “car enthusiast”, has bought herself a Range Rover after owning an Audi.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen alongside Salman in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial “Bharat“.

