Kesari FIRST Reviews Out! Another Box Office Hit For Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari are all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on the occasion of Holi, but before that the makers have already shown the film to a selected part of media. The story revolves around the bravest battle ever fought between 21 Sikhs and 10,000 invaders.

Before this Anurag Singh directorial hits the theatres, take a look at what the critics have to say about the film:

Well known trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the views on his Twitter handle. He gave four stars to the film and wrote, “#OneWordReview…#Kesari: OUTSTANDING! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐Chronicles a significant chapter from history brilliantly… Nationalism, patriotism, heroism, scale and soul – #Kesari has it all… Akshay’s career-best act… Anurag Singh’s direction terrific… Don’t miss! #KesariReview.”

Another trade analyst Amul Mohan, in multiple tweets, tweeted about it and wrote, “What an absolutely smashing movie is this #Kesari a true Indian tale of honour and valour and courage!!! This Holi colour everything in bold KESARI… @akshaykumar #AnuragSingh @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_”

What an absolutely smashing movie is this #Kesari a true Indian tale of honour and valour and courage!!! This Holi colour everything in bold KESARI… @akshaykumar #AnuragSingh @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) March 19, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote, “I can’t stress enough that every INDIAN has to go and watch #Kesari for sure… I’ve not felt so many emotions buzzing in a movie like this in a long time… #AnuragSingh take a bow what brilliant direction and superb dialogues… you’re the true star of this movie!!”

I can’t stress enough that every INDIAN has to go and watch #Kesari for sure… I’ve not felt so many emotions buzzing in a movie like this in a long time… #AnuragSingh take a bow what brilliant direction and superb dialogues… you’re the true star of this movie!! — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) March 19, 2019

Check out what others have to say about the film –

Nishant Bhuse, “Speechless #Kesari got goosebumps, a true tribute to the martyrs who were lost in history @akshaykumar top notch performance, startling supporting cast, tight screenplay & hard-hitting dialogues. A masterpiece by #AnuragSingh @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_.”

Vajir Singh tweeted, “#Kesari is all about honour, courage and valour told with conviction. Here’s to the gutsy team, @DharmaMovies #TeamKesari Go for colour Kesari, this Holi. Winner, at heart and ticket counters. Congrats #AnuragSingh @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @amarbutala”

Planning to watch Kesari in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!