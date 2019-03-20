Kesari Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Delhi & Hyderabad Are The Best Performing Circuits!

Encashing the festive season of Holi, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari to hit the screens tomorrow. Given the huge pre-release hype, the movie is assured of a great start at the box office. Witnessing one of the widest releases for the actor, the movie is touted to surpass the highest opener of 2019, Gully Boy.

Let’s take a look at how the movie is faring in the advance booking reports across the major centres of the country:

Mumbai

Shockingly, Kesari is managing a cold response in Mumbai so far and the major reason behind it is the Holi celebrations. The movie is expected to score high in the evening and night shows.

Delhi-NCR

Given Akshay Kumar’s stronghold in the region, the movie is showing a good buzz here with about 10-15% shows filling fast across the major multiplexes. The response is below expectation in the single screen theatres.

Bengaluru

The advance booking reports are surprisingly poor in the region, especially after being a consistent performer for all the recent Bollywood biggies including Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Zero and Simmba.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the best performing circuit, as far as advance bookings are concerned. The response is pretty good with 18-20% filling fast shows.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

All the three regions are showing a negligible response in the advance bookings. Expected to pick up as the day progresses.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment, Cape Of Good Films and Zee Studios, Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh.

