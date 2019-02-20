Kesari Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari Trailer is all set to launch tomorrow but we at Koimoi have already watched it today. In a special preview, we saw the story of this bravest battle which was ever fought between 21 Sikhs against 10000 invaders.

The trailer’s duration is 2 minutes and 56 seconds, and it will keep you hooked to the screens, till the end, that is a sure thing. It starts with a very strong dialogue by Akshay Kumar evoking the patriotism in you. Then it’s followed by a very soothing ‘Ek Onkar’ setting up the mood to display the bravest battle ever fought. Recently released teasers of Kesari gave us a hint about what to expect from the trailer. It’s like a storm is about to come. Right from the mindboggling visuals to strong background score; we can say that goosebumps are guaranteed! Even the picturesque locations are something to look forward to. Apart from it, Akshay Kumar has mastered the turban look like a boss or rather pro! His raw and rustic action is like never seen before. Even his dialogues are kickass, the trailer has some amazing one-line dialogues.

Well, this is just a glimpse! The trailer has much more to offer. It also showcases Parineeti, who plays the love interest of Akki and she plays a Sikh character living in the same village. We can’t really wait for the trailer to come out tomorrow and you guys to watch it ASAP!

